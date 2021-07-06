Youngest ever Conservative councillor elected onto Peacehaven Town Council

Newly elected councillor Katie Sanderson

At 24, Katie Sanderson is the youngest ever Conservative councillor to join the council.

She has been the party’s Young Conservative Chair and Social Media Officer for the past two years.

Katie said the main issues she would be focusing on were pot holes, congestion of the A259 and the lack of infrastructure in the town, such as GP services.

She said: “I am thrilled to be the first ever Young Conservative elected onto Peacehaven council and I look forward to getting stuck in straight away working to improve the lives of Peacehaven residents.”