Your thoughts: Readers speak out as government proposes new mayoral authority for Sussex

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Sussex World readers have spoken out against central government plans to introduce a new Mayoral Authority in Sussex.

A poll created by the Sussex World editorial team yesterday (February 06), revealed that some 65 per cent of participating readers disagree with the plans, a perspective reflected in the dozens of comments left on our Facebook pages across both East and West Sussex.

"Absolutely ridiculous,” said Chichester reader Andrew WIngham. “How is that going to save any money, paying a ridiculous wage plus secretaries etc.”

"Too late to have our say, we weren’t even consulted in the first place,” added Stacey Pickersgill.

Meanwhile Hastings reader Sharon Jaworski said a centralised approach might leave some communities in the dust. “The problem I can see is living in Hastings, is that a Mayor of Sussex might benefit Lewes, Brighton, Worthing etc but Hastings is the end of the line,” she said. “Not having our own council but being run by ESCC will we be the poor relation."

“West and East Sussex are very different,” concludes Julie Kay. “East Sussex is much more linked to London and Brighton is a commuter town. You can’t say the same with Chichester or Bognor as the trains take forever to get to the city. Where would the mayor be based . It’s a distraction West Sussex need to get on with improving our roads , A27 and the dangerous roundabouts around Chichester.”

The comments come following a government proposal earlier this week to create a new mayoral authority covering both East and West Sussex, an announcement which coincides with the controversial cancellation of May’s local elections, and could mean the loss of district, county and borough levels of government, replaced with a centralised, unitary body delivering services like transport, public health and safety, housing and more.

At present, however, no immediate changes are planned, and the government says discussions with relevant partners about what they might look like are ongoing.

Sussex, alongside Hampshire, Suffolk, Surrey and other areas of the UK has been fast-tracked for this form of devolution and, although the plans have proven controversial in some corners of government, some are enthusiastic about the idea and believe it will give Sussex residents a stronger national voice.

Cllr Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the whole of Sussex and West Sussex in particular. A mayoral authority will give our communities greater influence in the big decisions that affect the region, such as our highways, housing, and economic growth, plus much-needed long-term financial stability.

"I’m pleased the government has accepted us on to its priority programme, meaning we can unlock these benefits sooner rather than later. There is much to do, but please be assured we will continue our focus on delivering essential services and putting the needs of our residents first.”

Cllr Keith Glazier, Leader of East Sussex County Council said: “I believe this is excellent news for the people of Sussex because it’s an opportunity for more decisions to be made locally and for greater investment here. I’m pleased the government has recognised our potential to prosper and develop together.”