'Your voices are vital'- Arun council leader urges people to have a say after West Sussex councils submit business case for local government reorganisation

Councils across West Sussex have submitted a joint business case and individual preference letters – proposing their preferred models for local government reorganisation in the county.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals respond to the government's ambition to develop alternative options to the current two-tier system.

Councillors in the Arun district were among those to vote in support of the recommendation to submit a preference for Option B2 – a two unitary model:

Unitary one – Adur, Arun, Chichester, and Worthing

Arun District Council leader Martin Lury said this submission ‘marks a significant milestone’ in ‘our collective journey towards shaping a more effective and responsive model’ of local government for West Sussex. Photo: Arun District Council

Unitary two – Crawley, Horsham, and Mid Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This option has been supported by all seven of the district and borough councils in West Sussex and this unified position sends a clear message regarding our ambition for local government reorganisation in our county,” a spokesperson for Arun District Council said.

"We believe this two-unitary model provides a resilient, democratic, and ambitious framework for the future of West Sussex.

"It offers a more balanced and community-focused approach, enables us to retain local identity, improve democratic representation, and deliver services that are tailored to the needs of our communities.”

Arun District Council leader Martin Lury said this submission ‘marks a significant milestone’ in ‘our collective journey towards shaping a more effective and responsive model’ of local government for West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the council has ‘worked constructively with colleagues across the county’, demonstrating a ‘strong spirit of collaboration and cross-party commitment to doing what's best for our residents’.

Councillor Lury added: “Our support for Option B2 reflects a careful and evidence-based consideration of how services can be delivered more efficiently and sustainably, while remaining rooted in the needs of our communities.

"We believe this model offers the best opportunity to strengthen local accountability and improve outcomes for people across Arun and the wider West Sussex area.

"We welcome the forthcoming government consultation and encourage engagement with the process. Your voices are vital in shaping the future of local government, and we remain committed to ensuring that any transition is smooth, inclusive, and focused on delivering real benefits for those we serve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arun council’s preference for Option B2 is ‘based on the following key rationale’.

“It has a clear democratic mandate. This model is the clear preference expressed by the public (62 per cent), staff (55 per cent), and stakeholders (58 per cent) during the consultation period. Option B2 was specifically the most popular configuration among all groups surveyed.

“It is the 'right size'. The proposed authorities are large enough to be financially resilient and strategically effective, yet small enough to remain genuinely connected to the communities they serve, enhancing democratic accountability.

“It aligns with West Sussex's economic geography. The model creates two authorities that correspond to the county's distinct economic corridors-the coastal/downs zone and the central Sussex/Gatwick Diamond zone. This enables the development of targeted strategies to drive growth and attract investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It best supports devolution. By creating two authorities, West Sussex will have a more balanced and proportionate voice within the new Sussex Mayoral Combined Authority, avoiding the democratic deficit that a single, larger unitary would create.

“It minimises transition risk. Option B2 avoids the unnecessary cost, complexity, and disruption of dismantling the well-established and effective Adur & Worthing Councils' shared services partnership, among other key benefits as set out in the appendix Supplementary Statement.”

The business case explores options for a ‘sustainable, effective and coherent model’ of local government for the county.

It considers the financial and service delivery challenges anticipated in the years ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arun District Council spokesperson added: “Supplementary to the business case are preference letters setting out each council's preferred option and rationale.

“The evaluated options demonstrate opportunities for financial savings and service integration that unitary local government can unlock. It is rooted in a thorough assessment of both our current context and our future needs. Financial modelling provides assurance that the options presented are financially viable and balanced.

“Particular care has been taken to assess the impact of the proposals on those in receipt of critical services, ensuring continuity and stability during and beyond transition. Insights from residents, stakeholders and staff have informed development of this business case, with careful consideration given to the preferences of groups, how they use our services now and how they might in the future.”

The UK Government will now undertake a formal consultation on local government reorganisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For West Sussex, this is expected to run from November 2025 to January 2026. A ministerial decision on the future shape of local government in West Sussex is anticipated in Spring 2026 and will take effect from April 2028.

For more information, visit www.shapingwestsussex.org