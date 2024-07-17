Pop up art exhibition at Petworth Festival attracts many visitors
Young Arts at the Arts Society West Sussex had a very successful Popup Art exhibition this July in its new home.
As part of the Petworth Festival and opened by the Festival’s Artistic Director Stewart Collins, one of their outlying sites, Fittleworth Village Hall made the perfect venue.
We would like thank the 16 local schools who kindly supported us with extraordinary and diverse work.
These talented creators ranged from nursery school children to some gifted A level students. There were intriguing sculpted heads, beautiful Greek pots and other interesting 3D work.
There were stunning collages, pastel work and line drawings.
Several schools had studied a particular artist and then produced pieces using similar techniques.
The event was well attended especially by the exhibitors and their families who were thrilled to see their work on display in public.
We hope to make this an annual event. Look out for it next July.
