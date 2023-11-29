Popular Bognor Regis opticians receive two prestigious awards

An independent opticians in Bognor Regis have been recognised as ‘Independent Opticians of the Year’ twice, winning two awards in recent months.

Walsh Opticians, a pillar of the community since its establishment in 1981 on Crescent Road, has received these prestigious accolades from the South England Prestige Awards and the Global Health and Pharma Awards, reaffirming their dedication to providing exceptional eye care services and forming strong ties within the community over the past four decades.

The South England Prestige Awards, introduced in 2018, aim to celebrate and honour businesses that exemplify exceptional success and dedication within their local community. Judges meticulously evaluate candidates to determine if they offer the finest product or service within their respective sector or industry.

This is primarily determined by the quality, efficiency and delivery of the product/service provided. Decisions are made based on service excellence, industry recognition, employee satisfaction, marketing & branding, ethical practice and of course customer feedback.

Walsh Opticians team

In response to receiving this esteemed award, Director Jim Green expressed his gratitude, stating: "The team at Walsh Opticians are incredibly humbled by this achievement.

“It's an honour to be named 'Independent Opticians of the Year,' and this recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to our community and the quality of care we provide. It’s a great testament to the team’s constant dedication and hard work."

Walsh Opticians was further concreted as making a difference in the lives of the Bognor Regis community, when they were awarded a second time by Global Health and Pharma as ‘Opticians of the Year’ for West Sussex, while being nominated for a third title in the Arun Partnership Awards.

Walsh Opticians continue to build upon their services to the community, striving to remain at the forefront of technological advancements. The team recently installed an OCT machine, allowing optometrists to survey patient’s eyes and eye health in much greater detail than was previously possible and refreshed their entire frame range, introducing brands such as Hugo Boss – a stylish modern frame range, to their collection.

Furthermore, Walsh Opticians have also welcomed new team members and modernised the practice interior, creating a warm welcome for patients. These improvements over the past year have allowed the team to provide quality eyewear and eyecare to the community of Bognor Regis and beyond.

Going forwards, the team at Walsh Opticians hope to maintain the clinical excellence that they provide in practice in order to serve patients in the local community for generations to come.

Jim Green added, “We’re really excited to see what the future holds for Walsh Opticians, and we remain committed to advancing eye care standards while continuing to serve our community with the utmost dedication and expertise.

“These awards are not just a recognition of our past achievements but a catalyst for future innovations and improvements. We look forward to further enhancing the optical experience for our patients and maintaining the trust and confidence they have placed in us over the years.”