Popular Cross Market and More returns to Chichester

Following the success of last year’s Cross Market and More, Chichester District Council has announced that the market will return to Chichester city centre this year, with the first event taking place on Sunday March 12.

The popular Cross Market and More returns

The Cross Market and More, which has welcomed thousands of visitors since its first event in 2021, will be back for four markets in 2023. The markets will take place in North Street and East Street, Chichester, between 10am to 4pm on:• Sunday March 12;• Sunday July 9;• Sunday October 15; and• Sunday November 19.

The market on July 9 will coincide with the popular Summer Street Party event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, said: “These markets have been a fantastic addition to Chichester’s vibrant market offering over the last couple of years, offering an innovative and quality market that showcases the best products from across the district.

“Offering something unique for residents and visitors alike, this year’s Cross Market and More events will feature ‘Traders of Tomorrow’, giving our local young entrepreneurs from Chichester and Brinsbury Colleges the chance to sell their products. It’s been fantastic to see so many young people seize this opportunity in previous years, which has led to many of them finding new markets at which to sell their products — one even gained the experience and confidence to take up a short term let as part of the council’s Pop Up Shop scheme.

“The markets will also continue to host a range of stalls from the Petworth pop-up initiative and will showcase the range of talent we have in our area — from handmade jewellery and delicious street food to live street music and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be welcoming the fantastic duo of Dolly and Gracie, local entertainers and comperes, who you may have seen performing at Goodwood Revival. We will also be joined by a caricaturist who will be offering portraits between 10am and 1pm.

“The Cross Market and More was introduced in response to increased demand from residents for more varied markets to support the high street, and it has certainly delivered. Last year, we saw people come from far and wide to visit the market, including from Brighton, Surrey and Hampshire. The district has so much to offer visitors and it’s great to see so many come and visit.”

People can find out more about the Cross Market and More, as well as other events across the district, at: facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarketsor by visiting: chichester.gov.uk/events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad