A Mid Sussex Girls’ Brigade group is set to relocate after 88 years.

The 1st Hurstpierpoint Girls' Brigade, which was based at Hurstpierpoint Methodist Church in Cuckfield Road, is now moving to The Methodist Church in London Road, Burgess Hill.

The group is also changing its name to the 4th Burgess Hill Girls' Brigade.

Hurstpierpoint's Margaret Taylor, 73, who is the captain of the group, said: “It's a bit sad in some respects but I think we’re all realising that life moves on. We’ve had a really good time and the past 40 years have been brilliant. It’s nice to look back but it’s also good to look forward to the opportunities that we’re going to create in Burgess Hill. We share the same minister so that’s making it easier for our girls and leaders to move to Burgess Hill.”

Margaret said she was a member of the Girls’ Brigade, then called Girls’ Guildry, when she was about 12 years old. She has been volunteering as an adult leader since 1983. The club, she said, gives girls and young women a safe and fun place to be themselves and engage with the community.

She said: “Being an adult leader you're privileged in training girls in what I call a wholesome organisation. We teach about good living standards and morals. That sounds quite heavy but we don't lecture them. Our badge work is geared for education but also training, life skills and responsibilities.”

She added: “This particular month we’re trying to organise a litter-pick.”

Margaret said group members usually meet on a Wednesday and have plenty of fun activities including: games, crafts, learning new skills, cooking, bible stories, recycling, first aid, Christmas and Easter celebrations, sleepovers, fun days and camps. The are also events where the girls can meet girls from other companies.

Margaret said: “The main thing for them is making friends. Some of my girls that I’m still in touch with, who are now adults, have remained friends with girls that they met at Girls' Brigade.”

The group meets in Burgess Hill for the first time on Wednesday, September 13, at Burgess Hill Methodist Church. For more information call Margaret Taylor on 01273 832286 or email [email protected].

