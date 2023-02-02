Portsmouth Water keeps bill increases below inflation and offers support to those who need it

Portsmouth Water aims to support its customers during the cost-of-living crisis – by keeping its bill increases well below the level of inflation and the lowest in England and Wales; and by offering an enhanced range of support services for those struggling.

This is in addition to providing a consistently high level of customer service, meaning customers receive excellent value for money. This year, Portsmouth Water ranked significantly higher than the utility sector average for its customer service levels in the widely respected Institute of Customer Service Customer Satisfaction Index report.

For 2023/24, the total average household bill will be £117.25 for Portsmouth Water customers, compared with £215 across the industry.

Portsmouth Water is providing additional measures to support its customers. These include extending its “payment holidays” from three to six months and increasing the number of customers eligible for its social tariff.

Previously, households with an income of £17,005 or below could use the tariff – this threshold has now moved to £21,000, opening up the tariff to a larger number of customers. The social tariff caps the customer’s water bill at Portsmouth Water’s minimum charge for the year. So far, more than 10,000 customers have taken advantage of this.

Customers can also apply for one six-month payment holiday in a 12-month period, with no bill payments needing to be made during the break.

Bob Taylor, CEO for Portsmouth Water, said: “We recognise the challenges facing local communities as the cost of living rises and can reassure customers that our water bills will continue to be the lowest in England and Wales.

“We are also rolling out a range of additional support measures including extending our ‘payment holidays’ to six months and changing the household income threshold for our social tariffs, allowing more of our customers to access them. This is in addition to the work we are doing with local community organisations on initiatives that directly benefit customers. For example, we recently donated one of our refrigerated vans to the Cosham Larder – a charitable group that distributes food to those in need.”

In 2023/24, Portsmouth Water bills rise by an average of 7.1% which is significantly lower than inflation and equates to approximately £7.70 a year extra per household.

Customers needing support with their bills can find out more here: https://www.portsmouthwater.co.uk/customer-services/help-with-my-bills/ Alternatively, call 023 9249 9888 or email [email protected]