Positively Parkinson’s team take on final fundraising challenge of the year

Fundraising and Parkinson’s support group Positively Parkinson’s brought their year of fundraising to a close with a cycling challenge at the historic Goodwood Estate on Sunday 10 December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Named the Goodwood Mini Tri, the challenge followed the group’s Big Tri which took place earlier this year and involved a Big Swim, Big Bike and Big Hike, raising an incredible £127,500 for the charity Cure Parkinson’s as well as awareness of the condition.

The Goodwood Mini Tri saw participants cycle round the historic two-and-a-half mile Goodwood Motor Circuit – the world’s only classic circuit to remain in its original form – with the participants aiming to achieve a collective goal of 1,664km (or 414 laps) on the day. This goal mirrored the distance of the Big Bike leg of the Big Tri, when two Positively Parkinson’s fundraisers cycled the iconic John O’Groats to Land’s End route in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cure Parkinson’s Director of Fundraising and Marketing, Andy Simons, was also in attendance to flag off the cyclists as the challenge began and cheered on the riders from the sidelines.

The Positively Parkinson's team ahead of the Mini Tri

Many of the Positively Parkinson’s team live with the condition, including co-founder Peter Burns who was diagnosed in 2017. Peter co-founded the group with Neurological Physiotherapist Vicky Knight to help raise awareness of Parkinson’s and to encourage those living with the condition to face new challenges. As Peter explained:

“Parkinson’s is frequently associated with the physical symptoms of shakes, tremors and slowness, but often almost unrecognised is the mental symptoms such as anxiety and depression. Like an iceberg, it isn’t what you see on the surface but what is going on underneath which has the greatest impact. To find a cure for Parkinson’s is the future, which is the ultimate destination. However it is also important to support those living with the condition now, who are on that journey and to demonstrate what can be achieved with a positive mindset.”

Cure Parkinson’s is extremely grateful to the Positively Parkinson’s team for all their support this past year. Helen Matthews, CEO, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal. We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our incredible supporters – it’s as simple as that!”

To make a donation, please visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/positively-parkinsons-big-tri