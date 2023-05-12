Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

'Possible gunshots' heard near Crawley College - Sussex Police confirm no trace of firearm found

Sussex Police have confirmed ‘no trace of a firearm’ has been found following reports of ‘possible gunshots’ being heard near Crawley College.

By Matt Pole
Published 12th May 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:17 BST

The ‘gunshots’ were heard shortly after 3pm this [Friday, May 12] afternoon, Sussex Police said.

Police said officers attended the area and carried out extensive enquiries, but ‘no trace of a firearm’ was found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police have received no further reports, and believe the noises heard were ‘fireworks’.

Most Popular
Sussex Police have confirmed ‘no trace of a firearm’ has been found following reports of ‘possible gunshots’ being heard near Crawley CollegeSussex Police have confirmed ‘no trace of a firearm’ has been found following reports of ‘possible gunshots’ being heard near Crawley College
Sussex Police have confirmed ‘no trace of a firearm’ has been found following reports of ‘possible gunshots’ being heard near Crawley College

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of possible gunshots being heard in the vicinity of Crawley College shortly after 3pm on Friday, May 12.

“Officers attended the area and carried out extensive enquiries, with the support of the National Police Air Service helicopter.

“They completed a thorough search of the area as a precaution and liaised with senior leadership at the college to keep everyone safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“No trace of a firearm was found and no further reports have been received by police. After initial enquiries, it is believed that the noises heard were fireworks.”

Related topics:Sussex PolicePolice