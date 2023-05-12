'Possible gunshots' heard near Crawley College - Sussex Police confirm no trace of firearm found

Sussex Police have confirmed ‘no trace of a firearm’ has been found following reports of ‘possible gunshots’ being heard near Crawley College.

The ‘gunshots’ were heard shortly after 3pm this [Friday, May 12] afternoon, Sussex Police said.

Police said officers attended the area and carried out extensive enquiries, but ‘no trace of a firearm’ was found.

Sussex Police have received no further reports, and believe the noises heard were ‘fireworks’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of possible gunshots being heard in the vicinity of Crawley College shortly after 3pm on Friday, May 12.

“Officers attended the area and carried out extensive enquiries, with the support of the National Police Air Service helicopter.

“They completed a thorough search of the area as a precaution and liaised with senior leadership at the college to keep everyone safe.

