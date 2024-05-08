Pothole repaired on West Sussex road which saw recent fatal crash

FATAL PORSCHE CRASH HORSHAM ROAD PETWORTH - WESTERN POTHOLE NOW REPAIRED - PICTURED

On Monday, April 29, a traffic incident in Petworth saw a road closed as police investigated. An air ambulance was also on the scene, with an eyewitness saying the situation was ‘serious’.

Sussex Police released a statement that read: “The collision on the A272 Horsham Road happened near Fox Hill at about 7.50 am on April 29."A 74-year-old man from Reigate, Surrey, driving a white Porsche, was treated by paramedics, but tragically was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed. A 65-year-old man from Midhurst, driving a white BMW, sustained serious injuries and was taken to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester where he is stable.

“Police are investigating the collision which is believed to have involved four vehicles. The other two vehicles were a black BMW and a white Audi. The drivers of both those vehicles were not injured.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. This includes anyone with CCTV in the area, and anyone with dashcam footage from vehicles in the area at the time.”

Following on from this, a pothole that was on the road of the crash has been repaired by the council. A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The County Council are still awaiting the findings from the collision investigation being carried out by Sussex Police.

