Power Service Stations through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity has helped support local projects and good causes with £17,500 in donations with the charities latest round of Heart of the Community Awards.

MADL Ambassadors Andre Salvidge & Claire Partridge

The initiative enabled Nisa retailers to nominate a local community group to receive up to £3,000 of funding from Making a Difference Locally, with an emphasis on small charities and community groups supporting people living in crisis and helping them become more self-sufficient.

The Heart of the Community Awards saw 69 charities and good causes nationwide benefit from donations ranging between £1,000 and £3,000. With 7 causes nominated by Power Service stations receiving a share of £17,500.

Winners included Horsham Matters who will use the funding for their hub on the move initiative whilst Bolney Community Café will use it for a new coffee machine to boost their sales and future income. Other winners included Fitzjohn’s Foodbank (Lewes), Helping the Heart of Hellingly, East Sussex Ukraine Support, The Wayfinder Women Trust (Eastbourne) and Pass it On (in your community) CIC.

Claire Partridge Marketing manager for Power service stations said of the donation’s “Supporting our local communities with the help of MADL is the best part of our job and we’re delighted that so many of our nominated charities have won the Heart of the Community Awards. Each charity will benefit from a much-needed financial boost to help them continue their essential work in supporting those in need. The donations are so timely as we enter a winter that is forecast to be difficult for so many.”

Andre Salvidge from Power Service stations “The Heart of the Community Awards is a brilliant way of boosting our donations to amazing causes. I can't thank MADL enough for helping us, Independent Retailers, make a difference in our local community. We’re delighted that communities have benefited from donations as we know the funding given by independent retailers can make a real difference for smaller charities and community groups in particular, who rely on the support of local people and businesses to stay afloat.”

Kate Carroll, Nisa’s Head of Charity, added: “Applications for this round of funding were phenomenal and we’re thrilled that so many very deserving causes have benefitted from funding, especially during such difficult times.

