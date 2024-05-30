Praise for Chichester Stroke Club for supporting people recovering after a stroke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clinical Nurse at Vitale Care Jo Morgan praises the Chichester Stroke Club for the support they provide for people recovering after a stroke.

Vitale'sJo Morgan explained, "Keeping your brain active, especially after a stroke, is crucial for recovery and overall health. Engaging in certain activities can help retrain the brain, improve cognitive functions, and enhance the quality of life."

After a stroke, the brain's ability to perform everyday tasks can be impaired. The degree of impairment varies depending on the type and severity of the stroke. Regardless of the type of stroke, the brain’s neuroplasticity allows it to reorganise and form new connections, particularly when stimulated by various activities. Keeping the brain active after a stroke promotes recovery by strengthening these new neural pathways.

Chichester Stroke Club offers people who have had a stroke and their families the opportunity to get together to enjoy exercise, singing, painting, crafting and board games fuelled by plenty of coffee, cake and good company.

Vitale's Jo Morgan explains how these types of activities can play a positive part in a stroke rehabilitation journey. She says, "Puzzles, memory games, and brainteasers can enhance cognitive functions, challenging the brain, and improving memory, problem-solving skills, and attention span. Exercise benefits the body and the brain, boosting mood, and improving motor skills. Engaging in conversations, participating in group activities, or joining support groups can improve communication skills and emotional well-being. Hobbies like painting provide a sense of purpose and joy."

"We work with many clients who have had a stroke. Our Care Professionals can encourage and support clients to do the exercises set by a physiotherapist and support them to practice tasks and routines set by occupational and speech and language therapists. Our approach to care also includes preparing nutritious home-cooked meals and helping people get out and about, including to local clubs like the Chichester Stroke Club,' explained Vitale Registered Manager Nicola Munday.

Chichester Stroke Club chairwoman Sharon Fewings said, "The Chichester Stroke Club provides a warm, welcoming place where those recovering after a stroke can meet people who understand what they are going through. We love to welcome new members."