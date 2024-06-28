Premier League Kicks tackles knife crime with Sussex Police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last Friday, Premier League Kicks participants were educated on knife crime during their football session at the Broadfield Stadium.

Each week, Crawley Town Community Foundation engages with 200 young people at various sites across Crawley to provide access to free sessions.

Friday's sessions based at the Broadfield Stadium, run from 6-7pm and for ages 8-12, the Junior session enables young people to engage in sport and inspire them to reach their potential. We also run sessions for 12–18-year-olds, which follows on from the junior session and is packed with more Premier League Kicks action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During last week’s session, officers from Sussex Police came along to the session to deliver a knife crime workshop to the children. The workshop aimed to educate the young participants on the dangers and consequences of carrying knives, as well as how to stay safe and make positive choices.

Premier League Kicks Participants

The officers engaged with over 50 participants in discussions about the serious implications of knife crime, both for individuals and the community. They created a safe and informative environment for the children to be able to ask questions, raise concerns and share opinions on the topic.

Crawley Town's Community Development manager, Matt Calver, commented on the event, saying, "We are grateful to Sussex Police for their continued support and dedication to educating our young people in Crawley. The workshop was incredibly informative and had a positive impact on the children.”

The Foundation also delivers Premier League Kicks sessions at Maidenbower Park every Monday from 5pm-6pm. As well as a girl only session on Fridays at the Broadfield Stadium also running from 5pm-6pm. All sessions are free to attend and are full of community football fun!