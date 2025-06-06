Premiere performance follows composer's death - Festival of Chichester

Sadly the premiere of Three Pieces for Cello by Jeffrey Joseph at this year’s Festival of Chichester will be posthumous.

Born in 1952, Joseph passed away at the end of April.

The piece will be one of the highlights when Professor Laura Ritchie presents a recital of cello works – also including pieces by Ginastera and Cassado – on Saturday, June 14 at 7pm in Cloisters, University of Chichester, College Lane, Chichester, PO19 6PE.

Laura, who teaches at the university, will be accompanied on a beautiful 1876 Steinway Centennial Fancy D piano. Tickets £10.

“The whole concert is very exciting,” Laura says. “It's fantastic to have the opportunity. Really, it's like being given a huge present to be able to present a recital like this. So I have made a mix of pieces I've always wanted to play that are fun to listen to, but take time and dedication to learn. Pieces I've been asked to play by living composers and a tiny bit of integrating some fun research projects into performance.

“So I'll be playing a piece by Gaspar Cassado, which is a solo suite for cello. It has fantastic Spanish and dance influences. It's really exciting, and I get to be the diva on the stage and play the top of the range of the cello. I've always wanted to play it, but it takes lots of time to practise it. But fortunately, I've been able to carve away some time so that I can really work on it over the past few months.”

Also included will be the piece by Jeffrey Joseph.

“Jeffrey Joseph wrote his Three Pieces for Cello, and he asked me to play them. He said: ‘Nobody's ever played them. Please would you play them?’ I thought this would be

fantastic. And I said, yes, but we were waiting for the right opportunity. I said: “OK, it's

going to be this June.” And that was very exciting. I anticipated he would be here and that I'd be able to share it with him at the event. But then very, very sadly, he passed away this April. I'll not be able to share it with him live, but it will be a tribute to him – and still a great privilege to be able to share his work and legacy with others.”

Also included will be Arvo Pärt’s Spiegel im Spiegel: “It is nine minutes and for me it is long slow notes while the piano is playing beautifully placid arpeggiated figures like gentle raindrops. And I have been working with a project that is representing music through shapes. It is all about the visualisation of sound that I've been exploring with a group of students in Boston who've helped formulate a computer programme that reacts to the sound – so I'm going to hook it up to the cello and to the piano and you will see the images that are generated by the sound as we perform.”

