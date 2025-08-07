Premieres, big names and retrospectives at Chichester International Film Festival

The arrival of the brochure always crystallises the excitement – the moment the small team realise just what a great programme they have got ahead at the Chichester International Film Festival.

The promise for 2025 is film premieres, special guests, groundbreaking cinema and a new pop-up auditorium. Running from August 8-24, the Festival offers world cinema, premieres, film discussions and memorable experiences both in Chichester and in the surrounding area.

Walter Francisco has been with the Chichester Cinema at the New Park Centre since 2003. He took over as festival director last year and is delighted now to offer his second festival line-up.

“It's a lot of work to get so many films and to get the best films possible to show to our audience here and in the surrounding area, but the fact is that people come from all over the place to our festival. We are showing films that they can't see anywhere else in the country. So one of the things I learned was just how impressive (film festival founder and former director) Roger (Gibson) was. But I knew that anyway!

“In my first year, one of the things I tried to do was to expand the venues just to get the festival out there. We used the Windmill in Littlehampton for the first time and other venues in Chichester. We don't want the festival to be seen as just something that happens at the New Park Centre. We want it to feel like something that is for absolutely everybody.”

One of the complications is that, as Walter says, they are not exactly staging the festival – in August – at peak cinema time. This is a moment when sunshine offershuge competition. But the August time slot feels absolutely right in the film festival calendar; any later and they would coincide with London; any earlier and they would coincide with Venice or Cannes.

“I wouldn't say it has been any easier in the second year,” Walter admits. “You're juggling a lot of film choices. It's like a painting. You have that feeling that it is never really finished especially when you're juggling distributors and agents and directors, but it's all about getting the best possible films at the right time in our limited space. And the fact is that there are so many really good films out there.

“Really we have two strands to the festival. We have the new films and we have the retrospectives, and these include an exploration of the careers of David Lynch, Jack Lemmon and Kate Winslet as well as a focus on Austen’s impact on cinema and a presentation on how country music is portrayed on film. And for some of those I was starting to think about them even during the last festival. You put all these strands and retrospectives together and then in the last four to five months you go really deeply into the new films that are available. We choose something like 30 to 50 new films, and hopefully we have chosen the best ones.

“I think maybe last year was a bit more a reflection of me (in the programme). But this year it's much more about the different strands. I think balance is the magic word when you are putting the film festival together.”

And yes, Walter does anticipate that he will be able to enjoy it: “It is non-stop until the closing gala but it is definitely enjoyable non-stop. The preparation is a little bit more stressful but once the festival starts you are seeing the immediate feedback from people who are loving the films or loving the ideas, and all that makes it a really easy festival to enjoy plus we've got lots of Q&As, plus it's a lot of fun meeting all the different film-makers.”

Plus this year there's the excitement of the new addition: “We have got the Lumiere which is a mobile cinema which we will set up at the New Park Centre at the edge of the car park with an 80-seat auditorium. It was originally used by the armed forces in Scotland. It's a lorry that parks up and the sides come down to create a completely-enclosed high-spec cinema. We will be showing four to five films a day there, maybe close to 50 films overall.”