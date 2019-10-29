Preston Park fireworks display has been postponed by organisers

A family funfair and fireworks display will return to Preston Park, Brighton next week after it was postponed by organisers.

The popular event will take place next Friday (November 8) instead of tomorrow (November 1) with the fireworks starting at around 8pm.

Brighton and Hove Council announced the postponement on its Facebook page, stating that organisers decided to delay the event.

A reason for the delay has not yet been given but heavy rain is forecast for the next few days.

Event organisers encourage those attending to use public transport due to a lack of parking.

