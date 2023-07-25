NationalWorldTV
Primary school pupils clean up River Arun

Pupils at Slindon CE Primary School took part in a clean-up of the River Arun, located near Dandara’s Fontwell Meadows development, using litter picking kits donated by the housebuilder.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLeanContributor
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

Kitted out in hi-vis vests, gloves, bags and litter pickers, Year three and fours visited Arundel’s popular swimming spot, to learn about river wildlife and the impact refuse has on our water cycle.

The pupils cleaned up the riverbank and filled seven bags of rubbish.

Jodie Heater, class teacher at Slindon CE Primary, said: “Children at this age are incredibly interested in everything around them, so it’s great to be able to bring them outdoors to learn beyond the classroom.

Slindon pupils clean up River Arun. Picture: DandaraSlindon pupils clean up River Arun. Picture: Dandara
"Being able to show them the importance of keeping blue and green spaces clean is an invaluable lesson for their futures.”

Zoey Rampton, senior sales manager at Dandara Southern, added: “Here at Dandara, we are committed to promoting awareness of the environment through the community work we do. River Arun is only a short distance from our latest development at Fontwell Meadows, so we’re thrilled to be able to encourage local children to learn more about the eco-systems in their area and foster a sense of pride in keeping their river clean.”

