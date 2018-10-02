Prince Harry and Meghan plan to visit Sussex ‘regularly’

A royal representative for East Sussex has spoken ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Sussex tomorrow (October 3).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Chichester and Bognor Regis, before making their way to Brighton’s Royal Pavilion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

They will then visit Brighton charity the Survivors’ Network and The Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.

Related stories: Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit Brighton Pavilion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - everything you need to know about their visit to Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Brighton charity Survivors’ Network

Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field

Ahead of the visit, Peter Field, Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, said: “Ever since their wedding day the people of Sussex have been eagerly awaiting news of when the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the two counties and it was a great pleasure for me when I heard that they were coming and I was asked to help organise the visit.

“There is no doubt that since Her Majesty the Queen gave them the title of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, at a ceremony watched by over two billion people worldwide, that most people in the world are now aware of the beautiful counties of East and West Sussex and how beautiful they are.

“I am aware that visitor numbers have already increased, and I know that many businesses are now taking advantage of the additional publicity.

“In times of economic restraint we all need something to cheer us up and the visit this week is no exception.

“Their Royal Highnesses I know are keen to develop their relationship with the county and have indicated their intention is to visit regularly.

“I am looking forward to many more occasions when I can show them the beauty of our landscape, the superb heritage that we have, and more importantly the people and organisations that make up our terrific community.”