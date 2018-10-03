Prince Harry takes the time to speak to 'starstruck' fans in Brighton

'Starstruck' Prince Harry fans have spoken of the moment when the prince took the time to speak to them in Brighton today.

Outside the Royal Pavilion in Brighton today, Amanda Hughes, from Lancing, said: "I spoke to Harry, he said he liked my sunglasses and said they give a cool vibe!

Amanda Hughes

"He held my hand all the way through. I told him it was lovely to meet him and I said welcome to Sussex and I introduced him to my daughter."

Amanda's daughter Amelia said she was 'starstruck' when the prince came over to her. "Harry spoke to my mum and then came up to me and asked for my name," she said.

"I was a bit starstruck, I didn't know what to say! I then shook his hand."

Shirley Penfold, who lives near Peacehaven, added: "He shook my hand and he said it was a lovely place and a lovely city.

Shirley Penfold

"I said he had the most beautiful wife, and I said I hoped that they had had a really wonderful day in Brighton and Sussex."

