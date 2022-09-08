Prisoner on the run in West Sussex — dial 999 if you see him

Wesley Toms is said to have absconded HMP Ford on August 2. Police have urged members of the public not to approach him but anyone who sees him should urgently call 999 quoting 201 or 02/08.

In a statement on social media this afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “#WANTED | Wesley Toms absconded from HMP Ford on August 2.

“He has strong links to Bristol and extensive enquiries have already been completed in conjunction with Avon and Somerset Police.

Wesley Toms