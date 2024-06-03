Produce and craft competition at the Midhurst Town Cup, a fun, free, family day out at the polo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cowdray are delighted to announce the launch of the inaugural produce and craft competition with judging taking place during the Midhurst Town Cup on Sunday 30th June.

The Midhurst Town Cup is a free fun, family polo day held on the opening Sunday of the Cowdray Gold Cup tournament. The event features high goal polo as well as a range of entertainment off the pitch including demonstrations and street food.

The produce competition is designed to add another fun family element to the day with entrants encouraged to have a go and be able to pick up a rosette along the way.

Adults and children are all encouraged to enter a wide range of competition categories including cooking homemade quiches, baking cakes and bread, entering jar of homemade chutney or pickle or a bunch of mixed cut, home grown flowers. There is even a most unusual, shaped fruit or vegetable section!

Produce and craft compeition at the Midhurst Town Cup

Children up to the age of 13 can also enter the best poem or story about Midhurst and the best piece of art. All entries need to be submitted online by Friday 28th June and the vegetables and flowers must be grown in the exhibitors’ own garden or allotment; each recipe must also be the entrant’s own recipe.

Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s Estate Land and Environment Manager, who has been instrumental in helping to organise the Midhurst Town Cup, said: “We are excited about running this year’s first ever produce competition which is open to everyone who wants to take part – young and old, bakers, chefs and those who just enjoy having a go. There should be a wide range of entries and I am sure first, second and third prizes will be closely contested!”

Judging will take place at midday by Ben Jupp, Cowdray’s Executive Chef, floral designer Milli Proust and Stefano Cerea, Cowdray Farm Shop Pastry Chef.

To find out more about Midhurst Town Cup and to claim your free ticket to the event, please visit: https://cowdraypolo.co.uk/midhurst-town-cup/