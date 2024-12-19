Promising "the ultimate Christmas experience" in Eastbourne

The Snowman & Fred and the Fantastic Tub-Tub will be performed by Orpheus Sinfonia in Eastbourne in a show promised as “the ultimate Christmas experience that’ll leave you feeling like you’re walking in the air.”

The conductor will be Thomas Carroll and the narrator Zeb Soanes at the Congress Theatre on Monday, December 23 at 3pm. Tickets at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.

A performance of The Snowman will be accompanied by a live orchestra, and Fred and the Fantastic Tub-Tub offers a brand-new tale for Eastbourne audiences.

A spokesman said: “One winter's day, a boy builds a snowman who comes to life at the stroke of midnight. Come on a musically immersive journey with this heartwarming, magical tale of The Snowman, screened with a live orchestra as an enchanting accompaniment. What a glorious way to begin your festive celebrations.

“The BAFTA-winning classic, featuring the song Walking in the Air, is an iconic part of people’s Christmases and what a special way to enjoy such a delightful film, with the talent and skill of this impressive live orchestra.

“The Snowman is a cinematic gem of Raymond Briggs' story with music by Howard Blake, performed live for you by Orpheus Sinfonia. Also in the programme comes the tale of Fred and the Fantastic Tub-Tub, which comes to Eastbourne for the first time. When Fred’s green-fingered grandfather shows her a map to the mysterious island of Papa Nupi, he leads her on a summer holiday adventure that just might save the planet. A brand-new work for children young and old, this adventure set to gloriously cinematic music is narrated live by the author, Classic FM’s Zeb Soanes.

“This live event is then followed by an opportunity to meet a certain snowy guest, plus book signings with author Zeb Soanes and composer James Marangone.”

Tickets are priced from £13.50. Book for The Snowman and Fred and the Fantastic Tub-Tub at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Monday, December 23 at 3pm.