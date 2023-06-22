NationalWorldTV
Properties for sale in West Sussex: 'Picturesque' four bedroom mill in Haselmere

This picturesque four bedroom mill, in Haselmere, could be yours at a guide price of £3 million.
By Connor GormleyContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

Believed to date back to the 18th century the main house also comes with three reception rooms and it is full of period charm and character. It sits close to the converted mill, which provides additional bedroom accommodation for guests, as well as office and entertainment space.

The gardens, which have benefitted from extensive recent landscaping, are another major selling point. Recent redesigns have incorporated streams and waterfalls from the original gardens, which date back to the 1920s.

Another selling point is the setting itself, which has been used by TV and film productions, national advertisements and fashion shoots over the years.

To find out more about the property, contact the Hamptons Haselmere office on Tel:01428 642 307.

Lowder Mill - listed by Hamptons.

1. 4 bedroom mill

Lowder Mill - listed by Hamptons. Photo: Submitted

The property's setting has been used by numerous TV and film productions over the years.

2. Lowder Mill - Hamptons

The property's setting has been used by numerous TV and film productions over the years. Photo: Submitted

The property comes with four bedrooms.

3. Lowder Mill - Hamptons

The property comes with four bedrooms. Photo: Submitted

The mill is believed to date back to the 18th century.

4. Lowder Mill - Hamptons

The mill is believed to date back to the 18th century. Photo: Submitted

