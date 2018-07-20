Protesters demand safe crossing between A27 villages

Parents and children staged a protest on Monday (July 16) calling on Highways England to create a safe crossing on the A27 between Glynde and Firle.

Glynde parents were told in May that the mile long route to Firle Primary School which involves crossing the A27 could not be considered safe and East Sussex County Council would provide transport.

But a half term later this has not yet happened.

Cllr Johnny Denis said: “Highways England safety improvements, agreed in 2016, did not respond to calls for a safer crossing between the villages, but there is underspend elsewhere in that programme and it would be good time to make our children safe.

“While it is welcomed that the county council acknowledges that the A27 is an unsafe road to cross, it has failed to provide the promised alternative.

“The longer term solution is for a safe crossing here so that kids can get to school by foot or cycle, developing a healthy independence. A safe crossing would make it easier for visitors to access the South Downs from Glynde station and for commuters from Firle to reach Glynde.”