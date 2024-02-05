PS Waverley set to return to the East Sussex coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week a landing stage inspection on Eastbourne Pier took place with Chief Engineer Paul Dixon, National Piers Society's national chairman Tim Wardley, Captain of the PS Waverley Dominic McCall and Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean.

The PS Waverley is the last fully operational Paddle Steamer in the world and is set to return to the East Sussex coast later this year following the successful inspection of the landing stage belonging to Eastbourne Pier.

The PS Waverley served the Sussex coastline docking at East Sussex Piers in the 1950's to early 1990's but sadly due to multiple factors was unable to serve the Sussex coastline.

Captain McCall, Mr Wardley and Lord McLean

National Piers Chairman Mr Wardley said: "It is indeed wonderful news that the PS Waverley is set to return to East Sussex, this is the very last Service vessel of its kind, so when it does return I would suggest purchasing your ticket via the Waverley Excursions website pretty quickly as the ship always proves extremely popular. "

Captain McCall said: “I am very happy to look at docking the Waverley at Eastbourne Pier, look out for press statement nearer the time but the ship will probably be scheduled to dock at the Pier sometime in September. "

Sheikh Abid Gulzar the owner of Eastbourne Pier said: "This is fantastic news, I have been wanting Waverley to return to Eastbourne Pier for a very long time, recreating history and nostalgia. "

Brett McLean said: " It is indeed wonderful news and I know that the towns Member of Parliament Caroline Ansell MP is equally excited at the prospect of the Waverley’s return.

The Pier delegation in the Victorian Tea Rooms on the Pier

“It will indeed be a wonderful opportunity to generate an increase in tourism and boost the local economy.