£1 million in government funding is being spent on improvements to Chichester district

£1 million of funding from the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is being spent on a variety of projects across the district, with the hope that more funding is on its way.

£1 million funding is being spent on improvements to district

The funding has been awarded to Chichester District Council to encourage economic growth and improve the quality of life for people across the district. The UKSPF is a Government allocated fund of £2.6 billion that is intended to support places and communities through encouraging pride in the local area and increasing opportunities for residents and businesses.

The money has already started to be spent on a number of projects to improve public areas, including the removal of graffiti, the introduction of new signage and to deliver events, including Culture Spark and the popular Light Extravaganza, along with providing support to businesses in the district.

The council is encouraging community groups to apply for funding for community projects and improvements. Businesses can also apply for funding to help them thrive, innovate and grow. £50,000 is available from 2023/24 and this will increase to £438,000 in the following year.

The council has also bid for a further £718,000 from the Rural England Prosperity Fund and is hoping that this will provide further opportunities for the district over the coming months. This money is provided by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and can only be allocated to rural areas. This means that there are some locations, such as Chichester city, Westbourne and Southbourne which are excluded from this particular funding pot, due to the size and proximity to other hubs. However, these areas will still be able to apply for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund money.

"This is hugely exciting for our communities and businesses because it gives them the opportunity to access funding that could make a significant difference to their area," says Cllr Eileen Lintill, Leader of Chichester District Council.

"Our final allocation of Rural England Prosperity Fund is currently being confirmed by HM Treasury. However, by launching the grant scheme for both pots of money now, it means that people will have more time to plan and submit their applications for both the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

"Our final allocation of Rural England Prosperity Fund is currently being confirmed by HM Treasury. However, by launching the grant scheme for both pots of money now, it means that people will have more time to plan and submit their applications for both the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund.