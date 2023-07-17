£10,000 raised for Brighton children’s charity through unusual recycling scheme

Downs Crematorium, part of Dignity, was able to make the donation thanks to their participation in a metal recycling scheme administered by the Association of Private Crematoria & Cemeteries.

The scheme sees residual metals that have been recovered from the deceased during the cremation process recycled, with the express consent of bereaved families. Materials can include items such as metal hips and joints and all profits are donated to charity.

Brighton-basedRockinghorse Children’s Charity help sick and disabled children across the Sussex region. Through their work the provide valuable support to babies, children and young people, along with their families, at The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and The Trevor Mann Baby Unit in Brighton and across all of the specialist children’s wards and baby units throughout Sussex.

Amanda Hetherington, Corporate Engagement Manager at Rockinghorse, said: “We would like to say a very big thank you to Downs Crematorium for their donation which will go towards our ‘One Day at a Time’ campaign, supporting children who have been diagnosed with cancer. The funds will go such a long way in supporting our Oncology Psychologist to continue to work with young people, their siblings, and their families to help process the trauma of their experience.

Andrea Mabbott Business Leader at Downs Crematorium, said: “I am so pleased to make this fantastic donation to Rockinghorse. Their vital work means that local children and young people can continue to receive the support that they and their families need.

“Thank you so much to all of the bereaved families who have consented to our metal recycling scheme. Their kindness at such a sad and difficult time means that we can continue to support fantastic local charities like Rockinghorse.”

