A couple has been reported missing with their newborn baby and they were seen in Sussex.

Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, are missing with their newborn baby. Met Police are now offering a £10,000 reward for information that leads to them being found.

Detectives have now tracked them to Newhaven in East Sussex. According to police, they were dropped off in a taxi at 4.56am on January 8 just outside the entrance to the port. They then walked to where the A259 crosses over the B2109. They were seen sheltering from the rain, under the overpass, at about 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say they were seen carrying bags containing a blue two-man tent, sleeping bags and pillows that they had purchased from Argos the evening before (January 7) so they could still be camping somewhere in the UK.

£10,000 reward for missing couple with newborn baby last seen in Sussex (photo from Met Police)

Detective superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have no evidence to suggest that they boarded a ferry in Newhaven, and we still strongly believe that they remain here in the UK – although they could be anywhere. Our enquiries also establish that the baby was alive and with them when they got the taxi to Newhaven.

“I’d encourage people to remain vigilant and keep a look out for a blue tent. Please keep your eyes peeled, especially while you are out and about in waste ground or beauty spots, or while you’re walking the dog, and report any information to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to be extremely concerned about the health and wellbeing of the newborn baby, which has had no medical care and has been on the move, and possibly exposed to sub-zero temperatures, for almost a month now. We’re also concerned for the welfare of Constance and Mark, because our enquiries suggest that they were constantly moving and awake for at least a few days – which must be especially draining on someone who had recently given birth with no medical attention.

“Finding the baby is our top priority and we are now offering a £10,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to them being found. Maybe you have been reluctant to come forward before, for whatever reason, with key information to help us find the family. It does not matter why you did not speak to us earlier, what matters is doing the right thing now for the good of a vulnerable newborn baby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has information on the family’s whereabouts should call the incident room on 020 7175 0785.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.