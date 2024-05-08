£100,000 charity giveaway to projects in East and West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a Trustee of the David Hunt Trust I have pleasure to announce, as per last year, we have the sum of £100,000 to donate to smaller charities and community projects based in East and West Sussex. As last year was such an outstanding success we have decided we will try to make this an annual event.

As previously the money will be divided up with the sum of £20,000 as the top grant and reducing down to £500....a total of 30-40 awards will be made.

All applications must be received by the end of July with a clear explanation of how the money will be used. The applications will be considered by a panel of judges and the successful applicants will receive their grant in the autumn. It is hoped that we will hand out the awards to the successful applicants at the prestigious Ham Manor Golf Club who provided the venue for last year's Inaugural Ceremony...refreshments will be provided.

David, Founder of The David Hunt Trust

About the David Hunt Trust

David formed his charitable trust in 2010 starting it with some money from the sale of his business in Surrey and then retiring to the Sussex Coast. I Catherine, David's partner, became a Trustee and helped him set up the Charity. Over the past 14 years he has donated considerable sums of money to numerous charities and supported local people raising money for their community projects. David was voted for and awarded Worthing and Arun Community Star of the Year in 2012 for his generosity to local people in need. He is committed to carrying out his philanthropiv work and was excited in 2023 to launch his new £100,000 giveaway as an annual community grant scheme, funds permitting, for the people of Sussex.

Some of the 2023 award reciprecants:-

Cancer United awarded £10,000....provides support to cancer sufferers

Dementia Support awarded £5000......making a positive difference to people living with dementia

Pethomer awarded £1,500 ....committed to ending pet homelessness

Rockinghorse awarded £5,000....support's Royal Alenandra Childrens Hospital

Stonepillow awarded £5,000.....empowers homeless people to achieve their independence and wellbeing

West Sussex Mind awarded £2,000 ....supports people with mental health and campaigns to improve services.

Worthing Mencap awarded £10,000....champions the rights, and provide support to people with learning disabilities

4Sight awarded £2815......enables people with sight loss to remain independent

Plus numerous other worthy causes.

David, now 86, he is sadly now in a wheelchair with a spinal cord injury. However he still an active part in the organzing of the day to day needs of The Trust.