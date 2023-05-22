£1,300 raised at Horsham quiz event in aid of Phoenix Stroke Club

More than £1,300 was raised at a recent quiz night held in aid of the Phoenix Stroke Club.

Winning Team Nice with their certificates

The evening was organised and hosted by the Onwards and Upwards Group.

These stroke members meet every Thursday at the club to rebuild their confidence and communication skills. The members spent weeks planning for the evening including devising questions and securing prizes for the raffle and auction.

Quiz masters were stroke member Daryl Gayler and volunteer Laurence Moore who kept everyone entertained throughout the evening. Over 70 people attended the event with 12 teams competing against each other. The winners were called Team Nice.

Renata Bielinska, Club Supervisor, said: “Thanks to the hard work of the Onwards and Upwards Group, the evening was a huge success.

"Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and were well looked after by members and volunteers who put on an amazing array of refreshments and food.

"A special thank you to everyone who donated raffle and auction prizes including ASK Italian and The M Bar.”

Stroke member Daryl Gayler added: “It was great fun planning the quiz and researching the questions.

"People are already calling for a second quiz night which the Onwards and Upwards Group will definitely organise once we have recovered from this one.