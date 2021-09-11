£500 reward on offer for information on Eastbourne man

Jay Georgiou. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211109-094806001

According to Sussex Police, detectives are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Jay Georgiou, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Georgiou is also being sought for questioning in relation to four other offences that happened in the Eastbourne and Hastings areas, including incidents of grievous bodily harm and harassment, police say.

Police confirmed he is from Eastbourne, but is known to have links to the Seaford area as well.

Detective constable Glen Saunders said, “We are offering the reward for information which leads to the arrest of Jay Georgiou. We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information as to his whereabouts.