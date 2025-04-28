Public complaint leads to prosecution of speeding jet-skiers at Chichester Harbour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Quick action by a member of the public has helped the Chichester Harbour Patrol to apprehend and prosecute two speeding jet-skiers. The two jet-skiers were spotted exceeding the 8 knots speed limit in the harbour in violation of harbour byelaws. The incident took place on a busy day last summer when lots of small sailing dinghies, yachts and other craft were active on the water too.

A quick thinking member of the public on a nearby boat reported the dangerous jet-skiers to the Harbour Patrol via radio VHF channel 14. The patrol were able to respond immediately.

Patrol officers witnessed the jet-skis making fast turns near other vessels. They captured video evidence of the jet-skis travelling at speeds estimated to be over 3 times the speed limit.

The jet-skiers also executed sharp turns near Stakes Island, an important protected bird habitat site, potentially disturbing nesting sea birds.

Patrol officers intercepted the jet-skiers and cautioned them. Chichester Harbour Conservancy subsequently bought successful prosecutions against both jet-skiers.

Commenting on the case, Captain Cox Harbourmaster for Chichester Harbour Conservancy, said “most jet ski operators are responsible harbour users. However, on this occasion the behaviour of the speeding vessels showed little regard for the safety of other water users.”

“We are extremely grateful to members of the public who report incidents of danger or disruptive navigation. As we approach the busy summer season on the water, I encourage anyone who witnesses such an incident to report it to our Harbour Patrol Team.”

Neither of the jet-skiers attended court, but both were proven guilty in their absence at Crawley Magistrates Court in October 2024. Both men were fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £371.12 and a victim surcharge of £100, totalling £721.12 each.

Reporting an incident

If you witness or are involved in an incident on the water please report it to our Harbour Patrol Team via radio VHF channel 14 or online at: www.conservancy.co.uk/reporting-an-incident. If possible record the incident on video.

A full list of Chichester Harbour Conservancy Byelaws together with other valuable information for harbour users can be found on our website www.conservancy.co.uk