Public exhibition showcases University of Brighton's support staff’s incredible artistic talents

In a first for the University of Brighton, technical and support staff from its School of Art and Media will be showcasing their artistic creations to the public this September.

The 10-day exhibition – called ‘Make It, Shape It’ – will be open to staff, students and the general public from Monday 9 September to Wednesday 18 September at the University’s Grand Parade building in central Brighton..

More than 40 artists from across the University will be showing their artwork. Together, they will be displaying original work including animation, photography, ceramics, sculpture, painting, and sound and textiles, showcasing the diverse talents and skills of the University’s non-academic staff.

Professor Tamar Jeffers McDonald, Dean of the School of Art and Media at the University of Brighton, said: “Although we are perhaps more used to seeing them support our students, many of our technical and professional services colleagues in the School of Art and Media have thriving artistic practices of their own.

“I’ve been so impressed and inspired seeing this exhibition coming together and I am delighted that this amazing work will be getting a wider audience, not just with staff and students but with the local community too.”

The exhibition is part of the work being done at the University of Brighton in response to the Technician Commitment. Brighton became a signatory to this national initiative in 2019, which seeks to ensure visibility, recognition, career development and sustainability for technicians working in higher education and research. Other innovations introduced since then include an annual technicans’ conference and a dedicated staff award to recognise the unique contribution of technicians to the University.

Tim Lane, Senior Technical Manager in the School of Art and Media, said: “Make It, Shape It has fostered a culture of collaboration and artistic growth within our technical and professional services community as well as developing other skills. From regular meetings to discuss developing work, to social media, branding, curation and installation, colleagues have worked together to create an exciting and much anticipated show.

“The School has supported our team in many ways, not least by providing this year’s development time to the research and making of work and offering financial assistance to make the show inclusive for all. I am grateful for their encouragement and support and that of the University’s Technicians Commitment.”

Keep up to date with the exhibition preparations on Instagram: UoB Arts Technical Staff (@uobartstechnicians) • Instagram photos and videos.