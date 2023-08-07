Whilst Hailsham Town Council had made significant savings over the course of the past few months to ensure a minimal increase in its share of the council tax for the current financial year, a difficult decision was made by town councillors last month, resulting in the termination of the lease of the premises due to financial restraints.
Despite the closure of the North Street toilet facilities, the Town Council is providing information regarding Wealden District Council's Community Toilet Scheme, an initiative in place whereby members of the public can access toilet facilities at the following business premises (during opening hours):
- Wealden District Council Offices, Vicarage Lane
- Freedom Leisure Centre, Vicarage Lane
- Waitrose, Vicarage Field
- Callenders Restaurant, 80/82 High Street
- Costa Coffee, 26B High Street
Additionally, there is a disabled toilet facility located in St Mary's Walk (off the high street), which is accessible with a RADAR key.
"Hailsham Town Council acknowledges the importance of public toilet availability," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager, Mickey Caira. "When Wealden District Council reviewed the provision of public toilets in the area to work within their budget reductions ten years ago resulting in the closure of the Vicarage Field toilets, the Town Council decided to lease the former Cortlandt stable block building located in North Street, using part of the building for use as public conveniences."
"Since then, the Town Council has maintained the facility, in addition to meeting the costs of the lease of the building each year, of which residents and visitors have appreciated."
"Despite the decision to close the North Street facilities on 11th August, there are several facilities available to the public, many of which are fully accessible, and adequate provision already in place within the town centre. The Community Toilet Scheme operated by Wealden District Council allows members of the public to use the toilet facilities in a range of approved local businesses and other organisations during their opening hours. The scheme contributes towards the health and social inclusion of residents and visitors alike and supports local businesses by making the town more accessible - and allowing visitors to increase their length of stay."