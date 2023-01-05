Pulborough gas leak: Nearby premises evacuated due to car hitting gas main, says Sussex Police

Premises in Pulborough were evacuated last (Wednesday, January 4) night because of a gas caused by a car hitting a gas main, Sussex Police has reported.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Church Hill at 9.15pm to deal with the suspected leak.

The driver who collided with the gas main was ‘not hurt’, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called after a car hit a gas main in Church Hill, Pulborough, at 9.15pm on Wednesday 4 January.

People were evacuated because of the gas leak in Pulborough. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell

“The driver was not hurt. However some residents were evacuated to a nearby Tesco store by police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue after being advised by the gas board after reports of a possible gas leak.

“The area was closed off and a 100m cordon was put in place. The residents were allowed back into their homes at about 11.30pm after the gas main was repaired.”

Gas distribution company SGN said engineers have remained on site to make ‘emergency repairs’ which they hope to complete by the end of the day.

An SGN spokesperson said: “Our engineers attended site last night and made safe by cutting off the gas supply to our pipe which was damaged by a vehicle.

Sussex Police also attended the incident

“We’re on site again this morning making emergency repairs which we hope to have completed by the end of today.”

At 9.57pm West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Billingshurst Fire Station and Petworth Fire Station 45 were dealing with a gas leak in Church Hill.