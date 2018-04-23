Pupils invited to design a friend for Sussex cricket’s Sid the Shark

After entertaining the Sussex County Cricket Club crowd for several years mascot Sid the Shark will be getting some company.

For the past few weeks, primary school children from across the county have been designing a female friend to accompany Sid (and try to keep him under control!) on match days at The 1st Central County Ground.

A competition entry

The best design will be brought to life as Sussex Sharks’ brand-new mascot at all home Royal London One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast matches.

The winner will also receive four tickets to Sussex Sharks’ first home Vitality Blast match of the season on Friday 13th July where they will be invited onto the pitch to meet the new Sussex Sharks female mascot.

Everyone is welcome to enter and can do so by downloading an entry form from the Sussex Cricket website.

Draw your mascot then scan and send your entry to foundation@sussexcricket.co.uk.

Entries close at the end of Friday 27th April.