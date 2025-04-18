Putting the late Chichester artist Peter Iden "back in the picture"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The work of the late Chichester artist Peter Iden will be featured in a new exhibition.

Seeing the Downs features a selection of striking abstracted paintings by Peter, an inventive interpreter of the South Downs. It will show the landscape that surrounded him throughout his life (1945-2012).

The exhibition is open to the public at Champs Hill for three weeks in May:

Tuesday to Thursday: May 6-8, May 13-15, May 20-22, 11am to 4pm and Sunday May 11, 11am to 5pm as part of the NGS Open Gardens. Tickets £10 on the door or via website www.thebct.org.uk

Spokeswoman Davina Sams said: “Champs Hill is delighted to present an exhibition of 40 of Peter Iden’s late paintings, none of which have been shown since the major retrospective of his work at the Otter Gallery, University of Chichester, in 2013. Seeing the Downs offers a rare opportunity to revisit Peter’s striking abstracted landscapes.

“Here is a body of work which demonstrates immersion in, commitment to and intimate conversation with Peter’s native Sussex landscape. Peter the visionary invites us to journey with him – Amberley, Goodwood, the Arun, Didling Church, Halnaker Hill – both mapping and sensing the terrain.

“Peter held over 30 one-man exhibitions in Sussex and elsewhere. He was one of a very small number of artists who managed to make a living entirely from their painting; he had no agent, received no grants, and never did any teaching.

“Although Peter’s work has been shown in venues such as Pallant House, the Royal Academy and Messum’s, he never received the recognition in his own lifetime that this remarkable body of work deserves. Sussex people know this and Champs Hill has found in many a residual love for these paintings. The estate of Peter Iden has retained a significant number of the greatest of the late paintings and Champs Hill is grateful to Mary Iden for opening up the collection for this exhibition. These works really do stand up. We are invited to rub our eyes and to see and feel the Downs again.”

Tickets £10 per person includes refreshments (tea, coffee, biscuits) and free parking. The Bowerman Charitable Trust is at Champs Hill, Waltham Park Road, Coldwaltham, Pulborough, RH20 1LY.