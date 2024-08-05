Queen Alexandra Hospital in Hampshire declares major incident with A&E closed due to power loss
A spokesperson for the hospital said: “As a result of an unexpected serious loss of power, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has today (Monday 5 August 2024) declared a Major Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital.
"The hospital is safe and our staff are working hard to continuing providing care for patients already with us, but we have made the decision to close to new attendances to our Emergency Department.
“Patients with a serious medical condition must phone NHS 111 or 999 in an Emergency and not attend the QA Hospital Emergency Department.
"Phone lines and switchboard are also affected, so you will not be able to call into or receive calls from the hospital at this time.
"Our on-site teams are working to restore power as soon as possible. We expect some services will be affected today and there may be some cancellations, but please do continue to attend unless you have been contacted or updated through us.
"We will keep you updated with any developments and potential impact on other services.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.