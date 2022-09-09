Queen Elizabeth II: Tribute from the Dean of Chichester

The Revd Stephen Waine: "It is with a sense of deep sadness that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“During her long reign she has been a source of strength and stability for the nation, the Commonwealth and the world, sustained by her strong Christian faith and deep sense of vocation.

“Many have paid tribute to The Queen’s careful attention to matters of State, her great wisdom accumulated through the many years of her reign, and her concern for the wellbeing and flourishing of communities and individuals.

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“As we absorb this news, we do so with thanksgiving to God for her self-giving devotion, her steadfast Christian faith and service.”

Visiting the cathedral:

The Cathedral is open to visitors Monday-Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 12pm-2pm. Schedule of services

A book of condolence will be available within the cathedral and a national book of condolence is available to sign online.