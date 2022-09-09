Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes flood in across Sussex

Arun Police: “With deepest sorrow we offer heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen dedicated her life to public service. Union Flags will be flown at half-mast on our buildings during national mourning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“May she rest in peace.”

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

St Wilfrid’s Hospice, East Sussex: “It is with deep sorrow that we learn about the death of Her Majesty the Queen. The longest-living and longest-reigning monarch, there is no doubt that she brought joy to all who met her. Everyone at St Wilfrid’s sends their deepest sympathies to the Royal Family at this sad time.”

Yapton Parish Council, West Sussex: “It is with great sadness that we learned that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully this afternoon.

“The Parish Council's thoughts and sincere condolences are with the members of the Royal Family and all those feeling the loss of the Queen at this time.”

Jo Shiner, Chief Constable for Sussex Police: “It was with deep sorrow we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This is a significant moment in our nation’s history and this loss will be felt throughout the world.

“Her Royal Highness was the longest reigning monarch in British history, giving 70 years of dedicated public service to the UK and the Commonwealth. More can be read about her reign and her work on the Royal Family website.

“Over the years Sussex has been graced with many royal visits. Among them in 1962 the Queen officially opened the George Street Renovation Scheme in Hove and as patron of the South of England Show the Queen attended in 1984 and again in 2002. In 2013 the Queen and Prince Phillip toured Harvey’s Brewery in Lewes, most recently attending dog charity Canine Partners in Midhurst and the Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017.

“Over the coming days, several key ceremonial events will be taking place, including the proclamation of our new monarch. We will support these as required whilst preparing to play our part in the policing operation for the Queen’s funeral. You may find these websites useful for further information www.royal.uk , www.gov.uk and your local authority pages.

“As a mark of respect, Union Flags will be flown at half-mast on our buildings for the duration of the national mourning period. They will be raised for the proclamation of the new monarch and then lowered again in line with national protocol.

“Please be assured that we will continue to deliver policing in our communities as normal as well as provide any resourcing needed during this sad occasion.

On behalf of teams across the force I have extended my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Royal Family.