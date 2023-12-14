Queens Square fountains to be back on soon
Repairs have now been completed and the fountains have been rigorously tested to ensure they are working correctly and will continue to do so.
Once the temperature increases in the spring, the fountains will be back on again for the public to enjoy and an event will be held in Queens Square.
Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “It’s been a long time coming but I’m delighted that the fountains have been repaired and that I was able to announce this at Full Council last night.
“I saw the fountains being tested last week. It was a great reminder of how fantastic they look and what a focal point they are for Queens Square. I look forward to them being turned back on when it starts to get warmer next year.”
A date for the big switch-on event will be announced in due course.