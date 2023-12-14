BREAKING

Queens Square fountains to be back on soon

The Queens Square fountains have been repaired and will be turned back on in the spring with a celebratory event to mark the occasion.The popular fountains, which were first turned on in 2017 when Queens Square was redeveloped, have been out of action for a long period due to various issues with the equipment in the underground plant room.
By Allan HamblyContributor
Published 14th Dec 2023, 13:44 GMT
Repairs have now been completed and the fountains have been rigorously tested to ensure they are working correctly and will continue to do so.

Once the temperature increases in the spring, the fountains will be back on again for the public to enjoy and an event will be held in Queens Square.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “It’s been a long time coming but I’m delighted that the fountains have been repaired and that I was able to announce this at Full Council last night.

“I saw the fountains being tested last week. It was a great reminder of how fantastic they look and what a focal point they are for Queens Square. I look forward to them being turned back on when it starts to get warmer next year.”

A date for the big switch-on event will be announced in due course.