Quirky Brighton tales including a grisly shark attack

Quirky Brighton offers a distinctive look at a distinctive city (Amberley Books, £15.99), written by Brighton born and bred Chris Horlock.

Chris, aged 72, who lives in Shoreham, said: “I have been interested in the history of Brighton since 1968. That's when I first became aware of the huge changes that were affecting the town, as it was then.

“I saw the first Churchill Square being built, Brighton Square in the lanes laid out, plus the loss of theatres, cinemas and the closure of the SS Brighton, a skating rink at the bottom of West Street where Brighton's own ice hockey team played – the Brighton Tigers.

“There was much road widening taking place, such as with Edward Street, the main road at the bottom of the street where I lived, and of course Brighton had two piers then. The West Pier was still fully up and running.

“Over the years I have researched all aspects of the city's history and found a great many off-beat, unusual and often bizarre stories about the place, plus it's had many highly individual, often eccentric people living or staying in the town. Also, it has one extremely quirky building as its crowning glory, the Royal Pavilion.

“When Amberley publishing suggested to me doing a book called Quirky Brighton, I had no trouble finding some suitable content. I just dipped into all the oddities that had come up and starting with today's Naked Bike Ride I just worked backwards!”

Chris added: “The book is aimed at anyone who lives in Brighton, has visited the place or is interested in its history. Once given the title, it wasn't hard to divide the contents up into quirky people, buildings, transport, events and so on. Brighton's past has just teemed with off-the-wall people and incidents – in fact, the difficulty wasn't finding things to include, it was deciding what to leave out.

“I have written ten books on Brighton, two on Sussex. I do the newsletter for the Sussex Postcard Club and have had articles appear in several other magazines and publications.

“I started writing on Brighton's history way back when the late Steve Benz of Seaford, head of SB Publications, asked me to do something on the history of Brighton to mark the millennium. As well as researching Brighton's past, I have also amassed a huge collection of photographs, prints, maps, ephemera and so on so not only could I write it, I could illustrate it too. This was Brighton the Century in Photographs. It's out of print now, but still available sometimes on Amazon. It sold so well I had to do a follow up Brighton the Century in Photographs II.”

Among the tales Chris tells in the latest book is that of a terrifying shark attack, resembling something from the film Jaws, which took place at Brighton in 1785.

It was described in a letter sent from the town, dated September 25, as follows: “A gentleman a few days ago was bathing a little below the machines, and being very calm, he

imprudently ventured further into sea than what is customary. He had not been long diverting himself in the water, before he heard a noise, and discovered the fins of a fish above the

surface of the water, which he soon perceived approach him very fast. Alarmed at this, he hastened out of the water, and had scarcely reached the shore, when a large tiger shark plunged after him with that violence, that it forced itself entirely out of the water on dry land. The shark, thus out of its element, had no power in retreating; and the gentleman who providentially escaped, recovering from his fright, collected a number of people, who with hatchets, attacked the ferocious creature and killed it. On opening its stomach, the entire head of a man was found in it, no otherwise altered than being very soft and pappy, and the flesh and scalp entirely separating from the bone on touching it. The stomach was half an inch thick, and the shark twelve feet from its head to its tail.”

No pictures were made of this attack or its aftermath, but an old print shows an enormous basking shark caught at Brighton, in November 1812. The following year, five basking sharks were seen on one day out at sea.