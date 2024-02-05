Racial Justice Sunday to be marked in churches

The Bishop of Chichester commissioned the first Junior Ambassadors for Racial Justice in 2022

Three church services are being held this year in Brighton, Broadwater and Crawley.

Revd Dr Godfrey Kesari is the Diocesan Racial Justice lead and Interfaith Adviser for the Diocese of Chichester and is also Vicar of Holy Innocents, Southwater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Kesari has been instrumental in planning the services, marking a significant milestone in the Diocese as it works towards addressing the 2021 Lament to Action Report and encouraging every individual to act against any kind of racism. People are also urged to pray and continue to promote love and respect for one another.

He said: “Since my appointment, we have made some significant inroads in our areas of work by setting up a Racial Justice Committee and a strategy to underpin our work to raise awareness of racial injustices and to build understanding of the systemic nature of racism.

"We want to encourage others across the Diocese and to help them be resourced to do so.

“We have begun to develop programmes such as work with our Anglican and community schools, training for lay and clergy, for our vocations work to be more encouraging for ethnic minorities and to increase our clergy appointments in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to signpost parish leaders and diocesan staff to suitable training which includes attendance over the next few months at Being White workshops in Chichester and an afternoon exploring racial justice at the planned Diocesan Clergy Conference next year.

“So as a Diocese we unite in prayer and action in the forthcoming Racial Justice Week to challenge race inequality across the UK and the rest of the world.

Bishop Hazlewood added: “Racial Justice Sunday gives us an opportunity to reflect on the brilliance of human diversity, and we thank God for it. We respond by aiming to work to end injustice, racism and ignorance, through our prayer and action.