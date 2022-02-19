‘Racially motivated’ assault leaves man unconscious in Littlehampton

The victim reported being verbally abused and attacked by two men in High Street at around 8.45pm on January 24, police confirmed.

According to police the victim was left unconscious.

Both suspects are described by police as white and in their mid-thirties, with one having black hair, a black beard, of a large build and wearing an Adidas beanie hat and tracksuit. The other is described as being of a skinny build.

Racial attack in Littlehampton