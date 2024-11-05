Raffle for Rye supports food bank

Local businesses support Food Bank

In previous years, organisers Jonathan Strong and Bettina Wells have arranged for donations to be made to Rye Food Bank which have made a real difference to vulnerable people and their families over the Christmas period.

This year, with the generous support of many local businesses and individuals, supporters are offered the chance to win some fabulous prizes - and know that their ticket price of £2.50 is going to help some of our most needy neighbours.

The raffle will be drawn on November 30, giving time for the money to be targeted where it is most needed.

Tickets can be bought from [email protected] and a detailed list of prizes will be provided.

These include vouchers from local businesses and attractions as well as gifts from individuals.