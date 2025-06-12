Merston House blends timeless Regency architecture with modern country living, complete with an orangery and sun-soaked patio for entertaining. | Raffle House

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We can exclusively reveal the grand period property featured in the next Raffle House Dream Home draw – and how to enter it for free.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve been keeping a close eye on Raffle House’s next move – and while the competition giant has only teased brief details of its upcoming Dream Home, SussexWorld can now reveal that the property in question is none other than Merston House, a beautifully restored Regency residence in West Sussex.

Located just outside the village of Merston, down a winding country lane near Chichester, this elegant country house oozes period charm. With over 5,400 square feet of space, it combines classic early 19th-century design – think veranda entrance, high ceilings, and sash windows – with a modern layout that suits family living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house stands in 1.3 acres of landscaped grounds with a gravel driveway, courtyard, and a paddock available on lease. Inside, it’s a lesson in balance: grand reception rooms like the drawing room and formal dining room sit alongside cosy living spaces, a huge orangery-style kitchen, and eight well-appointed bedrooms. Three of the bathrooms are en suite, and there’s also a studio office, garden office and large store – perfect for anyone working from home or dreaming of a creative space.

Enter now at Raffle House to double your chances before the end of the month.

While photos are still under wraps, we’ve seen the floorplan – and it’s an impressive setup. The orangery kitchen stretches almost 30 feet, ideal for big Sunday lunches or quiet coffee mornings with sunlight streaming in. Bedrooms are arranged across separate wings, offering plenty of privacy for family and guests. With its mix of scale, charm and flexibility, Merston House really is one of Sussex’s hidden gems.

The light-filled orangery at Merston House offers stunning garden views and elegant period detailing – the perfect setting for relaxed Sussex living. | Raffle House

And in true Raffle House style, the value doesn’t stop there. Every entry into the current Cotswolds Dream Home Draw before 30 June will also give you free entries into the upcoming Sussex draw – at no extra cost. So you’ll be in with a chance to win not one, but two stunning countryside homes.

Fully furnished and mortgage-free, the winner can move in immediately – or opt for the tax-free cash alternative instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Butlin’s just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play – and your kids will go wild

Looking for a family getaway that delivers maximum kid-energy burn-off and a bit of peace for the grown-ups? 🎉 Butlin’s has just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play centre – and it’s a whopper. 🧸 Four storeys tall, 3,000 square feet wide, and filled with colourful themed zones inspired by the Skyline Gang – it’s all included in the price of your day pass or break.

👟 Ready to dive in? Click here to book your Butlins break and let the little ones loose 🌈