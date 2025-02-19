Rag'n'Bone Man's Bexhill sell-out for crucial War Child cause

A sold-out concert from Rag'n'Bone Man at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on March 5 will be one of the great highlights of this year’s BRITs Week from the charity War Child.

For more than 30 years, War Child has aimed to be there for children who need them most, when they need them most. When conflict breaks out, they aim to reach children as early as possible and stay on to support them long after the cameras have gone home.

It’s about helping keep children safe and helping them to heal and learn. Their point is that just one child caught up in conflict is one child too many.

And through the years, music has always been key to War Child’s fund-raising.

“It has always gone hand in hand,” says Clare Sanders-Wright, live music lead at War Child. “War Child started 30 years ago last year and we started working in Bosnia. They helped set up a music therapy centre for children traumatised by the war. Pavarotti and Brian Eno and David Bowie all came together to help, and we have just always had such a strong connection with the music industry. 30 years ago this year we had the Help album which was all recorded in one day at Abbey Road and featured some of the most prominent people in music who are still some of the most prominent people in music.”

The album featured Oasis, The Boo Radleys, The Stone Roses, Radiohead, Portishead, Massive Attack, Suede, Sinéad O'Connor and The Manic Street Preachers among many others.

“It was pretty incredible. And there will be something this year to mark the anniversary.

“I think the music industry has always looked outwards. I personally think if you love music, if you're somebody who's moved by music then generally you are going to be a socially conscious person. If you're moved by beauty and by art, then you will have that conscience. And I think artists are a special type of people. And you see it in the shows that they do for our BRITs Week where you are seeing your favourite artists in much smaller venues than they would usually do. Rag 'N' Bone Man’s last London show would have been to about 5,000 people but now in Bexhill he'll be playing to just over 1,000.”

And even though the show is sold out, the charity has a prize draw whereby fans can still win tickets by entering the ballot – with all the proceeds going towards supporting War Child's work.

War Child began BRITs Week in 2009: “It started off around the BRITs. Coldplay were playing the BRITs that year and there were a couple of other big headliners. The BRITs came and said ‘Why don’t we do a show for War Child?’ Coldplay, The Killers, U2 and Take That all came together and did a show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire. It raised a ton of money. And they just carried on the following year and then we started to think we should do like a week of shows around the BRITs. 2015 we started doing that and it's grown from there. Really it should be called the BRITs Weeks now because this year it is across three weeks. This year we've got 11 shows and two of them are outside London.

“What I would like is to have half the shows in London and the rest regionally. We need to be everywhere. We need to be in Bristol and Brighton and Sheffield and Liverpool and Glasgow. That's the aim and I'm confident that we will achieve that.

“The aim this year is to raise half a million. This series in total thus far not including this year has raised £7.4 million. It's absolutely bananas and we've had some huge names. We've had Ed Sheeran and Florence and The Machine and The 1975 and these people playing tiny venues and it's just so exciting.”