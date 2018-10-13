Rail lines blocked between Lewes and Seaford

Rail services have been suspended and cancelled between Lewes and Seaford this evening (October 13) due to a broken down train.

All lines between the two stations have been blocked after a train travelling between Seaford to Brighton broke down earlier this afternoon, Southern Rail said.

Engineers are investigating the problem and are currently carrying out repairs on the train in order to be able to remove it from the line.

Disruption is expected to last until 9pm, Southern added.

The rail service provider said rail tickets will be accepted on Brighton and Hove Buses between Brighton and Lewes and between Brighton, Seaford and Eastbourne.

A ‘very limited’ bus service is also running between Lewes and Seaford and Southern is working with bus supplies to add further vehicles to the service.