Rampion wind farm’s operations base opened by MP

Rampion’s Operations and Maintenance base, located at Newhaven Port’s East Quay, was officially opened this week by Lewes MP Maria Caulfield.

The modern energy efficient facility will be home to the 60-strong operations and maintenance team tasked with the efficient running of the south coast’s first offshore wind farm.

Through its construction, the base has already acted as a catalyst for the regeneration of the port and helped to stimulate the local economy. The facility houses the wind farm’s control room, offices and warehousing space and features 48 solar panels, 16 electric charging points, air source heat pumps for hot water and heating and cooling the building as well as other energy efficiency measures. It has achieved an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A rating.

Ms Caulfield Lewes, said: “I am pleased that Rampion has constructed their Operations and Maintenance base here in Newhaven. The town had previously been neglected for a very long time, which is why I based my office here.

“Rampion’s base in the port is part of a much wider regeneration of the town that will transform it for the better for all local people. This is why I am delighted to be able to officially open Rampion’s Operations and Maintenance base here in Newhaven.”

Richard Crowhurst, Plant Manager for the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Maria Caulfield MP to officially open this new energy efficient facility. We’re proud to have been able to support the regeneration of Newhaven Port and look forward to becoming an integrated part of the local community.

“The base is conveniently sited quayside for easy access to crew transfer vessels, which take turbine maintenance teams to the wind farm every day. The teams will service every turbine once a year to ensure they have the highest levels of availability to generate clean green electricity throughout their lifetime.”

All 116 turbines have begun delivering power to the grid, helping to contribute more power to the UK’s growing renewables fleet. The wind farm is due to be completed later this year and will provide enough electricity to supply almost 347,000 homes a year, equivalent to around half the homes in Sussex.